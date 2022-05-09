Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $291.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.63.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $266.90 on Monday. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

