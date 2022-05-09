Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $272.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.63.

NYSE CI opened at $266.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.05. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

