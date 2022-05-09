Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $320.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.52.

NYSE CI opened at $266.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 20.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Cigna by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 220.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,324,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

