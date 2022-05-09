Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.90 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.58.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.08. 24,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,481,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

