Citigroup Trims Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price to $36.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LCID. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 18.15 on Monday. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is 22.57 and its 200 day moving average is 32.54.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

