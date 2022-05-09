City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 96.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

CIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

