Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

