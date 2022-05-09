Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $14.27. 49,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Clarivate by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

