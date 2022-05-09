Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.05. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

CLH stock opened at $96.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

