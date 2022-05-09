Clear Secure (YOU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Clear Secure to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Clear Secure has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Clear Secure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 314,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,110,250.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 749,033 shares of company stock worth $19,330,785.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2,464.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

