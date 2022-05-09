Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$959.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.73 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

Cloudflare stock traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.73. 166,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.39.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,628,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after acquiring an additional 61,988 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

