Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,585 ($32.29) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,296.25 ($28.69).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 1,534.50 ($19.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,612.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,180.59. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($35.10).

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($19.75) per share, for a total transaction of £34,133.79 ($42,640.59). Insiders have purchased 2,548 shares of company stock worth $4,198,382 over the last 90 days.

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.