Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) to post $4.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $20.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $20.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.18 billion to $22.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.52 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

