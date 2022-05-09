Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) to post $4.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $20.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $20.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.18 billion to $22.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.52 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.
In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
