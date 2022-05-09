Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-$4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.80 billion-$20.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.22 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Cowen dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

