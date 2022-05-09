Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cognizant reported strong first-quarter 2022 results, which reflected robust performances across segments, including Healthcare, Products and Resources as well as Communications, Media and Technology. Moreover, acquisitions strengthened the company’s digital capabilities and international prospects. It is witnessing strength in high-quality, lower-cost technology services, including cloud and digital engineering services, and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions. The company raised 2022 revenue guidance. Cognizant expects the operating margin to expand sequentially in the second and third quarters and to be lower than the expected full-year guidance in the fourth quarter. However, the ongoing stiff competition in the IT services market is a major concern. Cognizant’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.85. 62,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

