Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

