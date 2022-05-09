CohBar (CWBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CohBar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CWBR opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 32.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the second quarter worth $201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the third quarter worth $86,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

