Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s previous close.

CHRS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

