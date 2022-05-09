Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will post $4.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.46 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

CL opened at $76.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

