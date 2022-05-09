Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) Insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 75,000 Shares

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CADGet Rating) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,007.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,113,715 shares in the company, valued at C$42,829,103.97.

Shares of CAD traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.60. 64,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,929. The stock has a market cap of C$279.80 million and a P/E ratio of -201.11. Colonial Coal International Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 24.65, a quick ratio of 24.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.