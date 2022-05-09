Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) Insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 75,000 Shares

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,007.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,113,715 shares in the company, valued at C$42,829,103.97.
Shares of CAD traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.60. 64,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,929. The stock has a market cap of C$279.80 million and a P/E ratio of -201.11. Colonial Coal International Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 24.65, a quick ratio of 24.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Colonial Coal International Company Profile (Get Rating)
