Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.