Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.26.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.