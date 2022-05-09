Columbia Sportswear (COLM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) recently:

4/29/2022 – Columbia Sportswear was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $108.00.

4/29/2022 – Columbia Sportswear was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2022 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00.

4/28/2022 – Columbia Sportswear was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/12/2022 – Columbia Sportswear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Columbia Sportswear have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is benefitting from its robust direct-to-consumer (DTC) business, which along with a full-price selling landscape boosted fourth-quarter 2021 results. During the quarter, both top and the bottom lines grew year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The solid performance reflects the strength of the company’s brands. However, the company has been seeing high SG&A costs and elevated ocean freight costs for a while now. The year-over-year rise in SG&A expenses can be attributed to costs for supporting business growth, which include increased global retail, incentive compensation, demand creation and personnel costs. Management expects the gross margin to contract about 160 basis points and reach nearly 50% in 2022.”

3/31/2022 – Columbia Sportswear is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $76.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.26. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $109.40.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,541,000 after buying an additional 104,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.