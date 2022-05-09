Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.88 Billion

Brokerages expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will report $29.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.73 billion. Comcast posted sales of $28.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $122.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.75 billion to $124.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $124.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $129.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,932,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $90,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 166,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 154,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.00 on Monday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.