Comparing BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of BayCom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BayCom has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BayCom and First Western Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $92.88 million 3.28 $20.69 million $2.02 11.02 First Western Financial $102.07 million 3.01 $20.61 million $2.34 13.94

BayCom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Western Financial. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BayCom and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 22.74% 8.80% 0.96% First Western Financial 19.13% 12.62% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BayCom and First Western Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A First Western Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Western Financial beats BayCom on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BayCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house services, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation, and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges and provides zero balance accounts and sweep accounts including loan sweep. It operates through a network of 34 full service branches in Northern and Southern California; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

First Western Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and philanthropic and business organizations. The company operates 18 profit centers, including 14 boutique private trust bank offices with 2 locations in Arizona, 9 locations in Colorado, and 3 location in Wyoming; 2 loan production offices with 1 location in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and 1 location in Greenwood Village, Colorado; and 2 trust offices with 1 location in Laramie, Wyoming, and 1 location in Century City, California. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

