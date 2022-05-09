Comparing GeoVax Labs (GOVX) & Its Rivals

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) is one of 939 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GeoVax Labs to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoVax Labs’ peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GeoVax Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoVax Labs -5,443.98% -146.19% -116.36% GeoVax Labs Competitors -4,290.74% -171.93% -7.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GeoVax Labs and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 GeoVax Labs Competitors 6284 20845 43109 862 2.54

GeoVax Labs presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,240.66%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 132.66%. Given GeoVax Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GeoVax Labs is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeoVax Labs and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeoVax Labs $390,000.00 -$18.57 million -0.24 GeoVax Labs Competitors $1.86 billion $251.71 million -1.67

GeoVax Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than GeoVax Labs. GeoVax Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GeoVax Labs peers beat GeoVax Labs on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; U.S. Department of Defense; Emory University; University of Pittsburgh; and the Burnet Institute. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.