Comparing Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) & VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares VAALCO Energy and Gran Tierra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VAALCO Energy
|$199.07 million
|1.96
|$81.84 million
|$1.41
|4.69
|Gran Tierra Energy
|$473.72 million
|1.26
|$42.48 million
|$0.26
|6.23
Volatility & Risk
VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares VAALCO Energy and Gran Tierra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VAALCO Energy
|36.91%
|42.80%
|21.69%
|Gran Tierra Energy
|17.01%
|27.60%
|6.14%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VAALCO Energy and Gran Tierra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|VAALCO Energy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Gran Tierra Energy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
39.9% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
VAALCO Energy beats Gran Tierra Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.