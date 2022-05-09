Comparing Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) & Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hong Kong and China Gas and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Battalion Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong and China Gas $6.89 billion 2.76 $659.96 million N/A N/A Battalion Oil $285.20 million 1.09 -$28.32 million ($1.78) -10.69

Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Battalion Oil -9.93% 37.64% 4.74%

Summary

Battalion Oil beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Battalion Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.