Comparing IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) & Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IAMGOLD and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 6 3 0 0 1.33 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

IAMGOLD presently has a consensus price target of $3.28, suggesting a potential upside of 53.33%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 418.29%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

Volatility and Risk

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -20.65% 1.90% 1.12% Perpetua Resources N/A -39.91% -33.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAMGOLD and Perpetua Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.15 billion 0.88 -$254.40 million ($0.53) -4.00 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.66) -4.98

Perpetua Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAMGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats IAMGOLD on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Karita project located in Guinea; the Diakha-Siribaya project situated in Mali; and the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

