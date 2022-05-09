Comparing InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ventas alerts:

This table compares Ventas and InvenTrust Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.83 billion 5.88 $49.01 million $0.39 144.39 InvenTrust Properties $211.98 million 9.15 -$5.36 million N/A N/A

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 3.68% 1.35% 0.59% InvenTrust Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ventas pays out 461.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ventas and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 5 10 1 2.75 InvenTrust Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ventas currently has a consensus target price of $62.97, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.07%. Given Ventas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ventas is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Summary

Ventas beats InvenTrust Properties on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

About InvenTrust Properties (Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.