Comparing Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) & Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Casa Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 9.62 -$137.12 million N/A N/A Casa Systems $401.33 million 0.94 $3.21 million ($0.42) -9.50

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC N/A -60.83% -19.82% Casa Systems -9.72% -49.71% -8.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Planet Labs PBC and Casa Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Casa Systems 0 2 3 0 2.60

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 120.28%. Casa Systems has a consensus price target of $7.38, indicating a potential upside of 84.84%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Casa Systems.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Planet Labs PBC on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, as well as small cell solutions, axyom element management system, and fixed wireless access devices; and virtual, centralized, and distributed deployment, and bandwidth capacity expansion systems. The company also provides optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice router, fiber extension, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

