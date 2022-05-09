Comparing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Rapid7 alerts:

98.0% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rapid7 and Definitive Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 3 13 0 2.81 Definitive Healthcare 0 6 6 0 2.50

Rapid7 presently has a consensus target price of $129.07, suggesting a potential upside of 94.58%. Definitive Healthcare has a consensus target price of $36.10, suggesting a potential upside of 95.03%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than Rapid7.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and Definitive Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -28.07% N/A -9.60% Definitive Healthcare N/A 0.83% 0.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rapid7 and Definitive Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $535.40 million 7.22 -$146.33 million ($2.86) -23.19 Definitive Healthcare $166.15 million 10.87 -$51.02 million N/A N/A

Definitive Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7.

Summary

Definitive Healthcare beats Rapid7 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include DivvyCloud, a cloud security posture management solution; Nexpose, an on-premises version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premises version of company's application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution, as well as professional services. It offers its products through term or perpetual software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. cwas founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.