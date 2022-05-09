Comparing Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of United Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $30.41 million 3.44 $9.45 million $1.60 11.01 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $139.60 million 3.19 $42.05 million $2.38 10.74

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. United Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Spirit of Texas Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 30.59% 13.21% 1.28% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 30.12% 11.21% 1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.03%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares beats United Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary banking services, including treasury management services, consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer services, debit cards, and ATM access. Further, it provides credit card processing and co-branded credit card services; and invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. As of February 26, 2022, it had 35 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, Austin, and Tyler metropolitan areas, as well as offices in North Central and South Texas. The company serves individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial companies. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

