Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) to post $208.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.60 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $199.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -193.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

