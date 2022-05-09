CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Buys $796,232.21 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 109,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $796,232.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,868,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,561.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 5,647 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $41,053.69.

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.27. 318,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth $328,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

