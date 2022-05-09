Compugen (CGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $2.08 on Monday. Compugen has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $142.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

