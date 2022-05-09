Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.77.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.12. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 93.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 603,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.