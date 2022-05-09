Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $306.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping (Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.