Conduit’s (CRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 615 ($7.68) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRE. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.37) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.31) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 542.50 ($6.78).

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.47) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 370.47. Conduit has a 12-month low of GBX 340 ($4.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 562.05 ($7.02). The company has a market capitalization of £590.10 million and a PE ratio of -17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Conduit news, insider Elaine Whelan bought 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,428 ($124,207.37). Also, insider Brian Williamson CBE purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($22,735.79).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

