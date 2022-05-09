Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.69 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.79–$0.73 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 74,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,239. Confluent has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.53.

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,591,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 51,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,929,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,091,907.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and have sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Confluent by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

