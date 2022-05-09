Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.79–$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $554.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.41 million.Confluent also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $2.89 on Monday, hitting $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17. Confluent has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of -10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $87,132.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Confluent by 2,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

