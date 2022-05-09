Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 1.29 per share for the quarter. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.470-$5.610 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.30 by 0.16. The firm had revenue of 89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 88.20 million. On average, analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCSI opened at 52.01 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of 58.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCSI shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

