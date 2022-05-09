Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.83.

ED stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.18. 26,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

