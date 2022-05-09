Contrasting Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian N/A N/A N/A Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -121.25%

This table compares Cian and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million 2.89 -$38.50 million N/A N/A Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 0.64 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -1.82

Mullen Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cian and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cian currently has a consensus target price of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 465.88%. Given Cian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Cian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 84.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cian beats Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

