Contrasting First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) & Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Quantum Minerals and Sigma Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 1 4 13 0 2.67 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $41.76, suggesting a potential upside of 63.46%. Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.55%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Sigma Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $7.21 billion 2.45 $832.00 million $1.56 16.38 Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million N/A N/A

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 13.65% 10.16% 4.47% Sigma Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Sigma Lithium on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

