Contrasting Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) & Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento alerts:

This table compares Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento N/A N/A N/A Alibaba Group 7.86% 10.84% 6.91%

This is a summary of current ratings for Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento 0 0 0 0 N/A Alibaba Group 2 3 21 0 2.73

Alibaba Group has a consensus price target of $189.13, suggesting a potential upside of 110.03%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento and Alibaba Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento $528.82 million N/A $88.24 million N/A N/A Alibaba Group $109.48 billion 2.23 $22.98 billion $3.73 24.14

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento S.A. operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits. It is also involved in the management of payments and receipts made to establishments accredited to its network; development and selling or licensing of software; selling or distributing products and services from entities that provide registry information; provision of technical, commercial, and logistic infrastructure services for the business related to the receipt of bills from dealers, banks, and other collection documents; and issuing electronic currency. The company was formerly known as Farthi Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. and changed its name to Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. in August 2014. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. is a subsidiary of PagoNxt Merchant Solutions, S.L.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a social commerce platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; and Tmall Global and Kaola, which are import e-commerce platforms. It also operates Lingshoutong that connects FMCG manufacturers and their distributors to small retailers; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, machine learning platform, and Internet of Things services. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-enabled smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.