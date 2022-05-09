Contrasting Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) & Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lithium Americas and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -17.66% -12.66% Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lithium Americas and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 1 10 0 2.91 Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus target price of $40.11, suggesting a potential upside of 63.39%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas and Lomiko Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$38.49 million ($0.58) -42.33 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Lomiko Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lomiko Metals (Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

