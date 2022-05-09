Contrasting Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) & New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Gold and Pelangio Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 1.23 $140.60 million $0.17 7.94 Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.34 million ($0.04) -1.73

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration. Pelangio Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Pelangio Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 15.36% 8.64% 3.22% Pelangio Exploration N/A -223.12% -139.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New Gold and Pelangio Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.26%. Given New Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Risk & Volatility

New Gold has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Gold beats Pelangio Exploration on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pelangio Exploration (Get Rating)

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

