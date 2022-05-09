Contrasting Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 11.37% 16.47% 4.92% Rare Element Resources N/A -86.85% -66.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and Rare Element Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.42 $29.10 million $0.15 11.47 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$5.40 million ($0.03) -30.67

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Taseko Mines and Rare Element Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Rare Element Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

