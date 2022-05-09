Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $566.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $566.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $581.81 million. Copa reported sales of $185.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 204.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $70.96 on Monday. Copa has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

