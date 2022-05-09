Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Core Laboratories, an oilfield services company has deep portfolio of proprietary products and services which positions it to take advantage of the growing maturity in the global hydrocarbon reserve base. Its cash flows provide it with the flexibility to pursue growth-oriented initiative. Historically, the company has not been shy of making acquisitions to plug product/service holes in its portfolio or increase its geographic footprint. However, the exploration and production capital discipline is likely to continue into 2022, translating into lesser work for Core Laboratories. Meanwhile, the dividend cut has jolted income investors and put a question mark over Core Labs’ longer term cash flows. The company's high debt burden and impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict are also concerning. Hence, Core Labs warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.55.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. 13,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,844. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.10 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

